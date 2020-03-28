Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYOK. State Street Corp increased its position in Myokardia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,080,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Myokardia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Myokardia by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Myokardia by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,945,000.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $197,247.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,186 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

