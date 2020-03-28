Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,108,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $1.12 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

