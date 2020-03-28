Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 4,050 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.36.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.72 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 328.01% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,020 shares in the company, valued at $714,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock worth $7,979,003. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

