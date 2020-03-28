Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $239,000 Investment in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Tailored Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 990,217 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 227,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

