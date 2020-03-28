Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $149,000 in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.