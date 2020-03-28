Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DS stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 184.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $655,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,427,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,966.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 751,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,167.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,427,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,552,770.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,236,155 shares of company stock worth $1,902,861 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

