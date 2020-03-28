Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stake Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,388 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $117,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACOR shares. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $13.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

