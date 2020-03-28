Warburg Research Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €34.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RTL. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.79 ($49.76).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.