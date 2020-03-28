Raymond James Trims Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Target Price to C$0.35

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

LXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.85 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Leucrotta Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leucrotta Exploration presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.86.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 million and a PE ratio of 132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

