JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.17 ($29.27).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

