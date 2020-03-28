KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price Up 3.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $20.11, approximately 178,590 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,395,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after buying an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $44,059,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

