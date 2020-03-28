Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00

News coverage about Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Siemens earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Siemens stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. Siemens has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $132.45.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

