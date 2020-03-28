TELUS (TSE:T) Receives News Impact Rating of 2.40

News stories about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a daily sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

T stock opened at C$21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.44.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.582 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

