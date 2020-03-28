Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00

Media stories about Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $40.45 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

