Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

News headlines about Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fortinet earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Fortinet stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

