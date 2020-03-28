Reviewing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apyx Medical and Titan Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $28.15 million 4.41 -$19.65 million ($0.58) -6.26 Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.13

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -66.19% -23.33% -21.04% Titan Medical N/A N/A -165.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apyx Medical and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Apyx Medical presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.16%. Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 769.57%. Given Titan Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

