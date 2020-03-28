BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ: BWAY) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BRAINSWAY LTD/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S -44.71% -48.90% -28.03% BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors -553.08% -106.56% -23.09%

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million N/A -13.30 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors $1.42 billion $151.26 million -48.19

BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRAINSWAY LTD/S. BRAINSWAY LTD/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 5 0 3.00 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors 1154 3672 6057 350 2.50

BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.05%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 39.27%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BRAINSWAY LTD/S beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

