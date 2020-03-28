Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE CFB opened at $7.85 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

