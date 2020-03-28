Head to Head Contrast: Health Catalyst (HCAT) and Its Rivals

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Health Catalyst to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Health Catalyst and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11
Health Catalyst Competitors 960 3237 6439 319 2.56

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $47.38, indicating a potential upside of 97.64%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 118.30%. Given Health Catalyst’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -16.88
Health Catalyst Competitors $8.32 billion $1.62 billion 47.52

Health Catalyst’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A
Health Catalyst Competitors -4.05% -54.08% -3.57%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

