Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Co cut Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

ASB opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

