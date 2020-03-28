Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Byline Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%.

BY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

