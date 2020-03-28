Brokers Offer Predictions for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Shares of ALXN opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.