Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Geely Automobile earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Geely Automobile’s analysis:

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GELYF. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Geely Automobile in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geely Automobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Geely Automobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Geely Automobile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Geely Automobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geely Automobile has an average rating of “Buy”.

Geely Automobile stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.