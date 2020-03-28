Health Catalyst (HCAT) and Its Peers Financial Review

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Health Catalyst to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A
Health Catalyst Competitors -4.05% -54.08% -3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11
Health Catalyst Competitors 960 3237 6439 319 2.56

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $47.38, indicating a potential upside of 97.64%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 118.30%. Given Health Catalyst’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -16.88
Health Catalyst Competitors $8.32 billion $1.62 billion 47.52

Health Catalyst’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

