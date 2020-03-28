Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issued By B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $1.90 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

