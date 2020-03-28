AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AbbVie earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AbbVie’s analysis:

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NYSE ABBV opened at $72.67 on Friday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.