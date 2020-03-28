Analyzing Crowdstrike (CRWD) and The Competition

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of 214 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crowdstrike to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Crowdstrike and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crowdstrike
|$481.41 million
|-$141.78 million
|-60.61
|Crowdstrike Competitors
|$2.10 billion
|$345.27 million
|-0.53
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crowdstrike and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crowdstrike
|1
|5
|18
|0
|2.71
|Crowdstrike Competitors
|2283
|10131
|17788
|955
|2.56
Crowdstrike presently has a consensus price target of $75.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.14%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Crowdstrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crowdstrike is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Crowdstrike and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crowdstrike
|-29.45%
|-33.49%
|-13.29%
|Crowdstrike Competitors
|-58.72%
|-94.04%
|-6.68%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
39.9% of Crowdstrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Crowdstrike peers beat Crowdstrike on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
