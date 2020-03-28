Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has trended very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Diageo earned a media sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Diageo’s analysis:

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Diageo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DGEAF opened at $31.20 on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $44.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.