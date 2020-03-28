Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of ASTE opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Astec Industries by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 23.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

