Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $105.44 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

