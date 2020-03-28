Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $105.44 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Earnings History and Estimates for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Siemens Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00
Siemens Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00
TELUS Receives News Impact Rating of 2.40
TELUS Receives News Impact Rating of 2.40
Qiagen Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00
Qiagen Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00
Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Fortinet Stock Price
Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Fortinet Stock Price
Reviewing Titan Medical and Apyx Medical
Reviewing Titan Medical and Apyx Medical
BRAINSWAY LTD/S versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey
BRAINSWAY LTD/S versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report