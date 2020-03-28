Research Analysts Set Expectations for CBTX Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBTX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBTX. TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CBTX by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CBTX by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBTX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.