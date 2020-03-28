Research Analysts Set Expectations for CBTX Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBTX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBTX. TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CBTX by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CBTX by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBTX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Siemens Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00
Siemens Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00
TELUS Receives News Impact Rating of 2.40
TELUS Receives News Impact Rating of 2.40
Qiagen Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00
Qiagen Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00
Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Fortinet Stock Price
Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Fortinet Stock Price
Reviewing Titan Medical and Apyx Medical
Reviewing Titan Medical and Apyx Medical
BRAINSWAY LTD/S versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey
BRAINSWAY LTD/S versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report