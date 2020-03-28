CONSOL Coal Resources LP to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CCR)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.21 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

