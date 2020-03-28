Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives News Impact Rating of 3.67

News coverage about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) has been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Diageo earned a news impact score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.31. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

