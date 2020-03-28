Financial Analysis: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) vs. The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 3.25% 0.62% 0.34% The GEO Group 6.72% 18.66% 4.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 8.08 $7.21 million $1.20 19.89 The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.56 $166.60 million $2.75 4.15

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Easterly Government Properties and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.97%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Risk & Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Easterly Government Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

