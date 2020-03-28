Financial Contrast: Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) & US Well Services (OTCMKTS:USWS)

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Energy & Technology alerts:

This table compares Energy & Technology and US Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A US Well Services -18.24% -38.55% -11.52%

Energy & Technology has a beta of 6.18, indicating that its stock price is 518% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Well Services has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Energy & Technology and US Well Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A US Well Services 0 1 3 0 2.75

US Well Services has a consensus target price of $6.98, indicating a potential upside of 2,042.86%. Given US Well Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Well Services is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of US Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of US Well Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy & Technology and US Well Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A US Well Services $514.76 million 0.04 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.19

Energy & Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Well Services.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.