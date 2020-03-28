Head to Head Contrast: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & PDC Energy (OTCMKTS:PDCE)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of PDC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $792.18 million 1.30 -$20.80 million N/A N/A PDC Energy $1.16 billion 0.54 -$56.67 million $0.83 7.58

ARC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ARC Resources and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 PDC Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.47%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 529.57%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than ARC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources -2.48% -1.49% -0.90% PDC Energy -4.90% 2.25% 1.17%

Summary

PDC Energy beats ARC Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

