Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Adaptive Biotechnologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Adaptive Biotechnologies Competitors 1297 3849 7770 355 2.54

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.42%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 52.28%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million -$68.61 million -25.13 Adaptive Biotechnologies Competitors $759.37 million $139.43 million 4.06

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies Competitors -4,403.37% -149.50% -36.94%

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

