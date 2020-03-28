Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) is one of 606 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trevi Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -154.41% -47.73% Trevi Therapeutics Competitors -2,348.21% -254.09% -32.35%

79.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A -$26.05 million -1.01 Trevi Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $273.29 million -0.52

Trevi Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics. Trevi Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Competitors 6393 17282 33549 1344 2.51

Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 628.26%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.96%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

