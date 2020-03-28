Contrasting Fiverr International (FVRR) and Its Rivals

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fiverr International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million -$33.54 million -22.33 Fiverr International Competitors $2.87 billion $434.53 million 14.75

Fiverr International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiverr International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 6 0 2.67 Fiverr International Competitors 1399 5574 9451 428 2.53

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.26%. Given Fiverr International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -31.32% -21.74% -13.30% Fiverr International Competitors -0.36% -16.01% 0.26%

Summary

Fiverr International peers beat Fiverr International on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

