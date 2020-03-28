Reviewing JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) & Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and Purplebricks Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33 Purplebricks Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purplebricks Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and Purplebricks Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR $20.47 billion 0.54 $473.63 million $1.51 23.23 Purplebricks Group $125.41 million N/A -$36.22 million N/A N/A

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Purplebricks Group.

Profitability

This table compares JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and Purplebricks Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR 2.06% 18.29% 4.43% Purplebricks Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR beats Purplebricks Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 432 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner, including 12 Pingo Doce & Go supermarkets; and 38 cash and carry stores and 4 platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Refeições no Sítio do Costume name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations, as well as offers New Code branded adults' and children's clothing, and Spot branded shoes and accessories. Further, the company operates 22 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 24 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of pharmaceutical, orthopedic, and health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, investment management, and financial services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

