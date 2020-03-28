Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Internet Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

INBK stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $544,284.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $101,570.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 813,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,739,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

