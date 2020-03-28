Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Icon in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Get Icon alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

ICLR opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.64. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Icon’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,406,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Icon by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Icon by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Icon by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.