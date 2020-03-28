Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELAN. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,193,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,509,000 after buying an additional 65,437 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,826,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

