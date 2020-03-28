Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Second Sight Medical Products Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Second Sight Medical Products’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 183.76% and a negative net margin of 994.14%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:EYES opened at $2.31 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

