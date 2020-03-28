Analysts Offer Predictions for Heartland Financial USA Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $40,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $151,258.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,907 shares of company stock valued at $145,305 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 67,612 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.