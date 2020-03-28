Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $27.20 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $690.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Overbought

Earnings History and Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Analysis: Easterly Government Properties vs. The GEO Group
Financial Analysis: Easterly Government Properties vs. The GEO Group
Financial Contrast: Energy & Technology & US Well Services
Financial Contrast: Energy & Technology & US Well Services
Financial Review: IAA & Its Peers
Financial Review: IAA & Its Peers
Head to Head Contrast: ARC Resources & PDC Energy
Head to Head Contrast: ARC Resources & PDC Energy
Adaptive Biotechnologies vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis
Adaptive Biotechnologies vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis
Trevi Therapeutics and Its Peers Critical Comparison
Trevi Therapeutics and Its Peers Critical Comparison


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report