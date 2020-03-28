Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $27.20 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $690.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.