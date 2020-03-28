Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 218,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 530,971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 741,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 53,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

