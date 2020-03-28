First Bancorp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.