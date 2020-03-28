Hecla Mining Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

