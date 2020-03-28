Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNTY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Molly Curl purchased 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

