Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNTY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Molly Curl purchased 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Earnings History and Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Analysis: Easterly Government Properties vs. The GEO Group
Financial Analysis: Easterly Government Properties vs. The GEO Group
Financial Contrast: Energy & Technology & US Well Services
Financial Contrast: Energy & Technology & US Well Services
Financial Review: IAA & Its Peers
Financial Review: IAA & Its Peers
Head to Head Contrast: ARC Resources & PDC Energy
Head to Head Contrast: ARC Resources & PDC Energy
Adaptive Biotechnologies vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis
Adaptive Biotechnologies vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis
Trevi Therapeutics and Its Peers Critical Comparison
Trevi Therapeutics and Its Peers Critical Comparison


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report